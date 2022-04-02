Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.15

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 229059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acushnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acushnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

