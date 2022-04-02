SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.50

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 658857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,508 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 224,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

