HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

HPQ stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,451 shares of company stock worth $5,827,427. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $454,451,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HP by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

