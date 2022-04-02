Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Genprex has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genprex by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genprex by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genprex by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Genprex by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

