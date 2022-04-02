Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SLGL opened at $7.24 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

