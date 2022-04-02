Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.
SLGL opened at $7.24 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.17.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
