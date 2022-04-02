Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
Trevena stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.25. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
About Trevena (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
