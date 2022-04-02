Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Trevena stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.25. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Trevena in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

