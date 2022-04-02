BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1,976.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

