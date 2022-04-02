BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,718,000 after acquiring an additional 326,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $109.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.20 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

