BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.98 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

