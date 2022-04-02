iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lessened by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IJK stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

