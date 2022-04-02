BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $131,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.11 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

