BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $141.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.68.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

