BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MSB opened at $26.99 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $354.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 149.89%.

About Mesabi Trust (Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.