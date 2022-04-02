BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

