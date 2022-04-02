DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after acquiring an additional 809,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 159,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,852,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 95,784 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

