DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

