Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $101,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

