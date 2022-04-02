Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,270 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $56.51.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $29,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

