Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4,762.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after buying an additional 166,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

