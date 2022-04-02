Exane Derivatives Buys 738 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $181.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

