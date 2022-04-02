SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
SMBK stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
