SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SMBK stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

