Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00243.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

