Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

