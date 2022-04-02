H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.10. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

