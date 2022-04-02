Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $21.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In related news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

