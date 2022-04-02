StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSKA. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

HSKA opened at $147.57 on Thursday. Heska has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,341.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.71.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Heska will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heska by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,789,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Heska by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 163,689 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

