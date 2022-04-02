Analysts Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target at $95.33

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Symrise from €141.00 ($154.95) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Symrise stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

