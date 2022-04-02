DA Davidson Downgrades Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) to Neutral

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSGM. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of MSGM stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 75,095 shares during the last quarter. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

