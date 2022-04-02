DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 105,569 shares.The stock last traded at $27.37 and had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $516.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.26.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 309.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.