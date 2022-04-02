Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.50

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$71.50 and last traded at C$71.10, with a volume of 1222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.76.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$36.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.70.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

