CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

CINT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $17,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

