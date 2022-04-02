Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,941,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,933 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 565,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 557,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,862.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 417,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 148.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 362,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

