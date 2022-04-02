LSV Asset Management Sells 84,800 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 928,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,656 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hawaiian by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.02. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

