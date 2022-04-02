LSV Asset Management Has $18.58 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of FE opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

