LSV Asset Management Purchases 796,821 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 796,821 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

