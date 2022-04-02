iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.74. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 973,888 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

