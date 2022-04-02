Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock worth $5,539,053.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.