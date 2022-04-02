Mizuho Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $45.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $18,493,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $38,727,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

