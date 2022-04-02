Biswap (BSW) Trading 179.5% Higher Over Last Week

Biswap (BSW) traded up 50.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Biswap has traded 179.5% higher against the dollar. Biswap has a total market cap of $385.80 million and $2.08 billion worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.14 or 0.07498631 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.71 or 0.99982798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047240 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars.

