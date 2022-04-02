Plian Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,211.00 (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plian has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $34,211.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00109136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 855,789,744 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

