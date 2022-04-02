BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $251.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $227.48 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

