Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,234,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

