Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

TNK stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.11.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

