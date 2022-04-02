Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.70) to GBX 2,551 ($33.42) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.96) to GBX 2,570 ($33.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,338.50.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Shell has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $56.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

