Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba is benefiting from solid momentum across its retail business driven by its growing China and International Commerce businesses. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $132.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

