SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.41). SI-BONE reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SI-BONE by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SI-BONE by 1,734.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 122,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SI-BONE by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

