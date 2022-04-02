Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives $370.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOLIF. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 390 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

