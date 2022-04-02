Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

