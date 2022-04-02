JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Target Price to $101.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBP. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $141.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

