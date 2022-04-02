Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 150.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NASDAQ JFIN opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $148.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jiayin Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jiayin Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

